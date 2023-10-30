Skaters Blais, Dubois shine at final day of World Cup short track

Danaé Blais of Châteauguay, Que., won her second medal of the competition, racing to a silver in the women’s 1000 metres. She finished the race with a final time of 1:31.471, just behind Whimin Seo of Korea (1:31.288), with Korea’s Jiyun Park taking the bronze (1:31.505).

“I fell like I'm in a dream. The first weekend, my objective was to win a medal. While I came close, I was a bit disappointed. This weekend, I was a little tired and didn't feel super well. I had the impression it wouldn't happen this weekend either, but it turned out amazing,” said Blais.

“Today, I went for the win as well. I knew my pass was a dangerous move, but it was a risk I was taking to try and get the win. I really felt I had the legs to get there," said Dubois. Fans at the Maurice Richard Arena were treated to a pair of exciting relay finals to close out the second consecutive World Cup in Montreal. headtopics.com

The Korean team, which finished third, received a penalty for obstruction from an inactive skater after making contact with a Canadian skater during an exchange, which moved Kazakhstan (7:05.352) into the bronze-medal position. China (7:03.468) stood atop the podium with gold.

