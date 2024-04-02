Ska-Be Personal Support Worker for Indigenous Community Members

Ska-Be Personal Support Worker will be responsible to provide personal care services to Indigenous Community Members with the activities of daily living as described in the care plan, in accordance with all required internal and external standards of practice with a community member led care focus.

The Indigenous Ska-Be program will provide support services to improve the health and well-being of urban Indigenous seniors and Indigenous persons with disabilities, with a particular focus on Indigenous women, to assist them in achieving a good quality of life that is reflective of their needs and their culture. Ska-be will offer education, hands-on support services to assist Community Members with activities of daily living, mental health needs and follow up in a traditional continuum of care model. The Ska-Be worker will ensure that Community Members are supported in their home environments and assisted in their awareness and practice of traditions, culture, and ceremony as neede

