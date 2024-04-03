Six Puppies Found Abandoned Roadside in York

York police are looking for witnesses after six puppies were found abandoned roadside on Tuesday in the Township of King. A passerby discovered the puppies in a wire cage in the area of Weston Road and 15th Sideroad on Tuesday afternoon, York police said. The puppies did not appear distressed and had no visible injuries. Police were called to the area of Weston Road and 15th Sideroad around 2:30 p.

The puppies are described as 'being similar to a Husky breed,' police said. They did not appear to be in distress and had no visible injuries

