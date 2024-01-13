Sitting with Grace: A Mobile Sculpture Breaking Barriers

Tanya Bub started constructing her mobile sculpture after noticing that certain people were feeling unwelcome at her previous art gallery exhibits. But it was being directed towards people in the street community. So Tanya started purchasing some of the cardboard signs they were using to ask for help, up-cycled garbage she found, and crafted a sculpture that’s part throne, part woman opening her arms in welcome.

Tanya named the piece Grace, wheeled it downtown, and invited people in the street community to sit and share their stories without judgement. Eight people agreed to have their candid conversations recorded for a documentary directed by Ross Alexander Whelan titled 'Sitting with Grace.' Star Casement was one of them. She expressed her appreciation for how Tanya had turned so many discarded items into something so worthy. It inspired Star to wonder what might happen if members of the community could be seen from a different perspective too — as people, not problems





CTVNewsVI » / 🏆 28. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ukrainian Orphan Natalia Grace Speaks Out About Alleged AbuseNatalia Grace, who was adopted by the Barnett family, shares her side of the story and addresses allegations of abuse. She proves her true age but leaves unanswered questions. Natalia speaks out about being mistreated by her adoptive parents.

Source: GlobalNational - 🏆 81. / 51 Read more »

Canadians urged to consider switching mobile providers amid price increasesOne federal official says Canadians 'could consider switching' mobile providers if prices go up — even though the industry minister says there's not enough competition.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Bushy-tailed woodrats cause thousands of dollars in damage to Alberta resident's propertyRodents known as bushy-tailed woodrats have been nesting in and under a Crowsnest Pass resident's property, causing thousands of dollars in damage. The pack rats have been wreaking havoc on the property for over two decades, destroying a mobile home and leaving behind a skunky trail of destruction.

Source: CBCCalgary - 🏆 78. / 51 Read more »

Air Canada's Insider Tips for Holiday TravelAir Canada's Director of Global Concierge & Premium Experience, Tina Flammia, shares insider tips for holiday travel, including the use of the Air Canada mobile app and the 1-2-3 step check-in process at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

The Evolution of Internet Usage in the Past 30 YearsThe internet has drastically changed over the past 30 years, with more people relying on it for various purposes. The majority now access the internet through mobile phones, leading to distractions and changes in behavior.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

The Evolution of Internet Usage in the Past 30 YearsThe internet has drastically changed over the past 30 years, with more people relying on it for various purposes. The majority now access the internet through mobile phones, leading to distractions and changes in behavior.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »