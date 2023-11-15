Simple Steps to Teach Children about Money

Personal finance experts say there are some simple steps parents can take to help set their children up for financial success. Most Canadian parents feel they’ve made mistakes with money due to a lack of financial education in their childhood. Experts say there are some simple steps you can take to break a generational cycle and help set your children up for financial success.

“The earlier the better,” Stephanie Dean, manager of financial literacy at RBC Wealth Management, said in a phone interview. She generally recommends starting to talk to your children about money when they are around age five. “But if your child is younger and they’re expressing curiosity about money – maybe they’re asking you what you’re doing when you’re tapping your credit card or your phone – that’s an opening to have that conversation with them,” Taub said in an interview. The key, Taub and Dean agree, is to make sure any conversations are age-appropriate

