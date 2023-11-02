SIMMONS: Magical night for unlikely Raptors against $90 million pair of Giannis and Dame

Maybe there be more wins like this one in this season of low expectations – a win from start to finish, dominant in almost every way, never in doubt, none of the usual NBA ebb and flows – and when it happens like this one did, for the very first time, this great, this special, there is a certain magic to it.

Before you had time to take a breath, the 1-and-3 to start the season could have been 1-and-8. Just not now. Not after the absolute domination against Giannis and Lillard, more than $90 million worth of NBA talent in just two players.

Players win games. The Raptors starting lineup did all of that on Wednesday against the Bucks. The Toronto starters outscored the Milwaukee starters 101-68. Barnes was great. Siakam was great. The newcomer Dennis Schroeder was great. The centre, Jakob Poeltl, was great. OG Anunoby was great. And yeah, the first year coach, almost impossible to peg or get a sense of after four games, could do no wrong with every lever he pulled against the Bucks.

When I asked after the game if this was as close to perfect as the Raptors can play, he said: “Not even close.” There was so much to like about one night of Raptors basketball, after a spotty start to the season and a terrible home game Monday night against Lillard’s former team, Portland. It started from the opening Wednesday with Barnes, not known for fast starts through his first two seasons, coming out on fire to start the game.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HUFFPOSTCANADA: ‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Charlamagne Tha God Burns Ron DeSantis In Most Magical WayOvernight Editor, HuffPost

Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more ⮕

TSN_SPORTS: Armstrong: Raptors 'had the Bucks guessing the whole night'Canada's Sports Leader

Source: TSN_Sports | Read more ⮕

CP24: Raptors drop third in a row with 99-91 loss to Trail BlazersJerami Grant scored a game-high 22 points as the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Toronto Raptors their third straight loss, 99-91, on Monday.

Source: CP24 | Read more ⮕

CTVTORONTO: Toronto Raptors in Must-Win Situation Early in NBA SeasonThe Toronto Raptors have dropped three straight games since their season opener and are facing crucial matchups against Milwaukee and Philadelphia. Forward Pascal Siakam emphasizes the importance of winning these games and highlights the need for the team to give their all. Despite playing well in some games, the Raptors struggled with rebounding and missed opportunities, making it difficult to secure victories.

Source: CTVToronto | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Raptors aim to end slide in clash against BucksNew Toronto Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic searching for first win against visiting Milwaukee Bucks

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: Raptors aiming to fix issues to avoid furthering losing skid: 'These are must win'TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors find themselves in what forward Pascal Siakam calls a 'must-win' situation early in the NBA season.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕