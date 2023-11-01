Silverman set for return to the PGA Tour

Last season was a notable one for Silverman. He began the year without full-time status on the Korn Ferry Tour and sitting 1,017th in the Official World Golf Rankings. In most cases, that means getting a handful of last-minute starts and battling against those playing full time.

“During the season, I was always trying to focus on playing and I don’t think I was fully appreciative of what happened,” he admitted. “Now that I’ve had some time to digest everything, it’s really hit me.”

His Instagram posts, for instance, show him grinding it out in the gym with workouts that would leave mere mortals gasping for air after only a few moments. That relationship was formulated in March 2021 when the two met at a Golf Canada gathering in Florida, where top golfers sat down with the governing body to provide feedback on what its role should be in the development of the country’s best players.

“I was impressed with just how focused he was,” recalled Leishman, who lives in Jupiter, Fla., but is originally from Alliston, Ont. “He was very clear on what he wanted to have happen. He was driven and had lots of energy. He’s also very ambitious, but not in a far-fetched way. His skills line up with his ambitions and he’s not afraid to work hard.”

