Silver Poised to Outperform Gold, Says WisdomTree Research Director

Silver appears to be gearing up for its cyclical outperformance of gold, according to Mobeen Tahir, Director of Research at WisdomTree. Tahir wrote in a recent analysis that given the strong correlation between the two metals, gold’s strong and ongoing rally augurs well for silver. “Silver often finds itself in a race with gold. It’s a contest that tends to attract bets from investors,” he said.

“In recent weeks, the competition appears to be creating just the dynamic that brings people to the edge of their seats

