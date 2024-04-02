Sikh Temple in Terrace to Host Vaisakhi Festival and Procession

The Sikh temple in Terrace will be hosting Vaisakhi, a harvest festival celebrated in parts of Northern India, with a procession around the city. The procession will begin at the temple and end with speeches and free food for the community.

