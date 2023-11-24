Significant Increase in Multilingual Language Learners in Algoma District School Board

Algoma District School Board (ADSB) continues to see a significant increase in the number of Multilingual Language Learners (MLL) registered with the Board. In August and September of this year, ADSB welcomed 61 MLL students into our schools and new families are being registered weekly. ADSB Trustees recently learned more about the shift in supports that are in place for these students from Megan Turner McMillan, the Board’s K-12 MLL Coordinator.

Three teachers also shared some of their own learning as they have taken on the new role of MLL Lead teachers in their schools - Karen Christenson from Isabel Fletcher PS, Monica Tessier from Queen Elizabeth PS and Lauri Monto from Kiwedin PS. ADSB currently has over 300 Multilingual Language Learners enrolled in our schools, from kindergarten to Grade 12. These students attend schools throughout the district including Sault Ste Marie, Central Algoma and schools in the East and North regions of the Boar





SooToday » / 🏆 8. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Clerk of the WorksThe Algoma District School Board invites applications for the position of CLERK OF THE WORKS (1 year Contract Position/ with possible extension) The Algoma District School Board (ADSB), in partnership with Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de l'O

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Calling all filmmakers: Local history group has a project for youLiving History Algoma wants to create another 'Moments in Algoma' video; assistance with casting and preliminary scripting will be provided, along with a $4K budget

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

How did a convicted fraudster end up teaching law at Algoma University?A disgraced former lawyer spent eight years working as a part-time instructor at Algoma. He is now fighting to regain his law licence, propelling his past into the spotlight

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Real-life stress inspires Algoma grad to write her first novel'To Those Who Have Lost' was released in July; author Quincy Lee Clark encourages others to put their feelings, ideas on paper

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Algoma Toastmasters Club Meeting - Guests are Welcome!Come see what the Algoma Toastmasters Club is all about. We invest in our members to get the most out of building on their public speaking, leadership, and communication skills in a safe, supportive, non-judgmental environment.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

These 3 Algoma Reads guests are kind of a big dealThe series begins on Monday

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »