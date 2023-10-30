Siemens Energy Soars as Chairman Says ‘No Need’ for State Money

(Bloomberg) -- Siemens Energy AG climbed the most on record after supervisory board chairman Joe Kaeser pushed back against suggestions the troubled turbine maker may need a taxpayer-funded bailout from the German government.How This Israel-Hamas Conflict Is Like Nothing That’s Happened Before

The shares rose as much as 17% in Frankfurt, the steepest intraday gain since Siemens Energy started trading more than three years ago. They’re still down more than 50% this year. The company is seeking backstops over a two-year period after major shareholder and former parent Siemens AG indicated it was no longer willing to help, people familiar with the matter have said. The company said it’s also speaking to banks, and Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz described the talks, which are confidential, as “very good.”The wind turbine losses are clouding Siemens Energy’s other profitable businesses and the company’s total order backlog of €110 billion.

"If you read 'state aid' as an investor then panic is pre-programmed. Especially in an already highly nervous market," Kaeser told Welt am Sonntag. "In fact, it is predominantly about how the enormous growth opportunities in the area of wind energy and energy transmission can be supported, through order guarantees if needed."

