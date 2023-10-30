Bitcoin’s Big Moves Are Being Magnified by a Protracted Lack of LiquidityAres Raises $6.

Ares Raises $6.2 Billion Asset Sale Windfall: The London Rush
When a private mortgage is the 'only game in town,' having an exit strategy is key
Autoworkers strike at Stellantis plant shutting down big profit center, 41,000 workers now picketing
Saskatchewan and Alberta premiers ask for extension of carbon tax exemption
Consumers overestimating how low, and how fast, interest rates will fall: economists
Indians still want to move to Canada despite growing anxiety over political tensions

Siemens Energy Chairman Says 'No Need' for State Money
Siemens Energy Chairman states that there is no need for state money in a recent statement.

Siemens Energy Soars as Chairman Says 'No Need' for State Money
(Bloomberg) -- Siemens Energy AG climbed the most on record after supervisory board chairman Joe Kaeser pushed back against suggestions the troubled turbine

German government and Siemens Energy continue talks over 15 billion euros in guarantees for the power equipment firm. Shares fell after discussions became public. Siemens Energy seeks guarantees for large industrial projects in gas and power division.

Big Oil Doubles Down on Fossil Fuel Despite Clean Energy Shift
Exxon's $60 billion deal to buy Pioneer and Chevron's $53 billion tie-up with Hess sends a clear message: big oil is investing in fossil fuel despite the shift to clean energy. The International Energy Agency's prediction of oil demand peaking by 2030 raises questions about the rationale for increased spending on fossil fuel. However, the transition to clean energy is a long and expensive process, which explains why oil giants are not diversifying into clean energy projects.

Swiss National Bank Vice Chairman: We Couldn't Save Credit Suisse from Collapse
The Swiss National Bank's vice chairman, Martin Schlegel, stated that the central bank lacked the means to rescue Credit Suisse from collapse in March due to the severity of the lender's liquidity problems. Schlegel emphasized that the SNB had no mandate to save or take over the troubled lender, and criticized the handling of Credit Suisse's AT1 bonds. He also pushed back against critics who believed the central bank should have provided more liquidity and public support.

Data scarce on what green energy transition will cost Nova Scotians
Explore stories from Atlantic Canada.