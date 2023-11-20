Sidney church welcomes first woman rector

St. Andrew’s Anglican Church in Sidney is inviting the community to attend the induction service for Rev. Kelly Duncan, its 18th rector and the first woman to occupy the position since the church was founded in 1910. The event will be held at the church at 9691 Fourth St. on Nov. 25 Duncan, formerly the rector of the Parish of St. George in Fort Langley, has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from UBC and Master of Divinity degree from the Vancouver School of Theology.
She was ordained a priest in 2008. The induction service will be led by the Right Reverend Anna Greenwood-Lee, bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Islands and Inlets. The service begins at 2 p.m. on Nov. 25 and will be followed by a reception. St. Andrew’s is one of 46 Anglican churches in the diocese. Barry Gough launches book, with help from museum The Maritime Museum is helping historian and author Barry Gough launch his new book, The Curious Passage of Richard Blanshard, First Governor of Vancouver, with a book signing at the museum gallery on Nov. 2
