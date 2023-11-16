Shortage of Doctors in Canada

A commentary by a retired businessman who lives in Victoria. In our neighbourhood there are many “everyone deserves a family doctor” signs. The sentiment isn’t surprising, but it’s based on the fantasy that putting up a sign will somehow create more doctors. The reality is that Canada faces a critical and growing shortage of doctors and there’s no quick solution. It takes at least 10 years to become a family doctor and 14 years for specialists.

The journey to becoming a doctor usually begins with a four-year undergraduate degree in a scientific field before applying to medical school. Getting into medical school is very competitive, so it’s important to achieve high grades. Data from the “Master Student” website shows that the 2021 medical school acceptance rate at 13 universities averaged just 5.5 per cent. Medical school lasts four years. Successful graduates then embark on hospital-based residency, which currently takes two years for general practitioners and up to seven years for specialties. Residency is a very demanding and sometimes traumatic experience

