Shooting near northeast Calgary junior high school sends 1 to hospital in serious condition

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.CPS units outside of Clarence Sansom School in Pineridge on Oct. 27 during the investigation into a shooting that sent one person to hospital.An early Friday afternoon shooting in the northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Pineridge sent one person to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Stuart Brideaux, an EMS public education officer, confirmed to Global News that a paramedic crew was called to the 200 block of Pinemill Way Northeast shortly after 1 p.m. for reports of a shooting. An adult, gender not released, was taken by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre for treatment of a gunshot wound. No other injuries have been reported.

The location of the shooting was near Clarence Sansom School, but students would not have been in class as the school has early dismissal at 12:30 p.m. on Fridays.We are on scene of an incident in the Pineridge area. There is no risk to the public & we are asking people to avoid the area of Pinemill Way N.E. as we investigate. headtopics.com

Read more:

GlobalCalgary »

Calgary wants your feedback on short-term rentals in the cityAs a housing crisis continues in Calgary and with a new housing strategy in place, the City of Calgary has partnered with the University of Calgary to look at short-term rentals. Read more ⮕

Children’s entertainer holds Halloween fundraiser to help feed struggling CalgariansVeteran children’s entertainer Sylvia Chave is holding two Halloween fundraising shows at Robert McClure United Church in the Pineridge neighbourhood of northeast Calgary. Read more ⮕

1 person hurt in northeast Calgary incidentEmergency crews say at least one person is in non-life-threatening condition following an incident in the northeast Calgary community of Pineridge. Read more ⮕

Stampeders looking to keep momentum going against Blue BombersCALGARY — Don’t tell Calgary linebacker Micah Awe that Friday night’s game between the Stampeders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers at McMahon Stadium doesn’t mean anything. Read more ⮕

Stampeders looking to keep momentum going against Blue BombersCALGARY — Don’t tell Calgary linebacker Micah Awe that Friday night’s game between the Stampeders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers at McMahon Stadium doesn’t mean anything. Read more ⮕

Stampeders looking to keep momentum going against Blue BombersCALGARY — Don’t tell Calgary linebacker Micah Awe that Friday night’s game between the Stampeders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers at McMahon Stadium doesn’t mean anything. Read more ⮕