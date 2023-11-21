Shooter opens fire at Walmart in Ohio, wounds four before killing himself

Walmart says it is working closely with investigators to try to determine why a shooter opened fire at one of its stores in Ohio and wounded four people before killing himself. The attack was reported at around 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Walmart in Beavercreek, a town of about 50,000 in the Dayton metropolitan area. Police Capt. Scott Molnar said the conditions of the victims are unknown but all were taken to hospitals for treatment. The shooter died after apparently shooting himself.

His name, motive, and other details haven't been released yet





A woman is facing a child endangerment charge after her toddler found a gun in her purse and accidentally fired it in a southern Ohio Walmart store. The child suffered a minor injury, and the woman has been taken into custody.

Police in the northern Ontario city of Sault Ste. Marie say five people – including three children and the accused – are dead after shootings at two homes in what they are calling a case of intimate partner violence.

Five people – including three children and a shooter – were found dead in the northern Ontario city of Sault Ste. Marie after shootings at two homes, police said Tuesday, calling what happened a tragic case of intimate partner violence.

