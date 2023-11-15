Shohei Ohtani linked to Toronto Blue Jays as MLB free agency begins

He is the highest-profile free agent on the market and Shohei Ohtani will have the pick of the lucrative litter when deciding where the big-money years of his career end up.Even if it is a long shot, it certainly sounds as though Jays general manager Ross Atkins is making sure all of his off-season options are being considered — even the most expensive ones.

With MLB free agency now officially under way, Ohtani’s name repeatedly has been linked to the Jays, even if it is among the second tier of suitors. As Atkins has proven in recent off-seasons, however, being in the conversation is an important first step. For a team committed to spend, one in need of multiple bodies to replace departing players, fishing for Ohtani certainly is a tantalizing prospect, a move that could alter the franchise trajectory in one mammoth transaction.Thanks for signing up!The next issue of Calgary Sun Headline News will soon be in your inbox.Now that Ohtani has done the obvious and declined the Angels’ qualifying offer, the bidding will begin in earnes

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

YAHOOCASPORTS: Toronto Blue Jays Expected to Pursue Shohei Ohtani in Free AgencyThe Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly interested in signing Shohei Ohtani , the highly coveted free agent. They are also considering bidding for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the top pitcher available this offseason.

Source: YahooCASports | Read more »

CTVNEWS: Matt Chapman Declines Toronto Blue Jays' Qualifying Offer, Becomes Free AgentThird baseman Matt Chapman has declined the Toronto Blue Jays ' qualifying offer and remains a free agent. Toronto will receive an additional selection in next year's Major League Baseball draft in compensation if Chapman signs elsewhere.

Source: CTVNews | Read more »

CBC: Record Number of Toronto Residents Relying on Food BanksOne in 10 people in Toronto are now relying on food banks, twice as many as the year prior, a new report finds. Food bank usage has smashed another record this year, with more than 2.5 million visits between April 2022 and March 2023 — a 51 per cent increase from the year before — and there are no signs of slowing down, according to this year's Who's Hungry report from Daily Bread and North York Harvest food banks.

Source: CBC | Read more »

CBCTORONTO: Toronto Launches Campaign Against Anti-East Asian HateThe city has unveiled a new "Toronto for All" campaign that aims to challenge residents to speak out against and shut down anti-East Asian hate.

Source: CBCToronto | Read more »

CTVTORONTO: Pipe Burst Causes Flooding in Downtown Toronto BuildingA pipe burst in a 35-storey building in downtown Toronto, causing ankle-deep water to flood on one floor. Several floors below have been affected. No injuries reported.

Source: CTVToronto | Read more »

BLOGTO: Restaurant Vendors Evicted from Toronto Lease ProgramRestaurant vendors participating in a City of Toronto program aimed at supporting small businesses have been evicted from their current lease. The program offered below-market rent to eligible start-up food entrepreneurs, but tenants were only given a two-year lease with the option to extend for one year. The vendors were chosen by a Tenant Selection Committee to occupy a food hall in North York.

Source: blogTO | Read more »