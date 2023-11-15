Shift in Mortgage Trends: Fixed-Rate Mortgages with Longer Terms Gain Popularity

CMHC data shows that fixed-rate mortgages with terms of three to five years are gaining popularity, accounting for 51% of the residential market in August 2023. This marks a reversal of the previous trend where shorter-term mortgages were preferred. The percentage of mortgages with terms ranging from one to three years has also increased to 21% from 19%. Variable-rate mortgages, on the other hand, have significantly decreased in market share from 45% to 6%.

The preference for fixed-rate mortgages is driven by the discount offered and concerns about future rate hikes

