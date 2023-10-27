Sheppard subway line could be extended

“We want to hear about how people travel along the Sheppard Avenue corridor today – and how they might benefit from new rapid transit options in the future – so we can maximize benefits for the community and future riders,” the agency said in a statement to CP24.com.

The Sheppard subway line, which opened in 2002, currently runs between Yonge Street and Don Mills Road. The line has been criticized as a “stub-way” because of the diminished usefulness of its scaled-back form. A 2022 TTC ridership report shows that in fall 2022, the line typically saw around 39,482 customer-trips each day. That’s less than 10 per cent of the 404,397 customer-trips the Bloor Line saw on a typical day in the same period, and far less than the 670,106 customer-trips on Line 1.

An LRT line extending east from Don Mills Station was planned and scrapped several times over the past two decades, with Premier Doug Ford eventually saying in 2019 that the province preferred to extend the Sheppard subway. headtopics.com

“At this early phase of project planning, no decisions have been made in terms of transit modes,” the agency said on the site. “A rapid transit extension on either side of TTC’s Line 4 subway could create new links to Line 1 and Line 2, connect with up to three GO Transit train lines, and improve east-west travel in the region,” Metrolinx says on the site. “The Sheppard Extension also has the potential to support economic development and new jobs in the region.”

