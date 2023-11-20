Shell Hits Indonesian Hospital in Gaza

A shell struck the second floor of the Indonesian Hospital, killing at least 12 people. The plight of Gaza's hospitals is at the focus of a battle of narratives over the war's brutal toll on Palestinian civilians.





Gaza: IDF Closes in on Hamas Underground HQ Beneath Gaza City Shifa Hospital IDF Chief of the General Staff: 'We have been at war for a month now, we are inflicting severe damage to Hamas, damaging the leadership of Hamas, targeting the commanders, targeting the terrorists.'

Israeli strikes on Gaza intensify as military says it's encircled Gaza CityKHAN YUNIS, GAZA - NOVEMBER 6: Children stand in a building, destroyed during Israeli air raids in the southern Gaza Strip on November 6, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. The Israeli army has expanded its military assault.

Gaza has lost telecom contact again, while Israel's military says it has surrounded Gaza CityGaza lost communications Sunday in its third total outage of the Israel-Hamas war, while Israel's military said it encircled Gaza City and divided the besieged coastal strip into two.

Gaza has lost telecom contact again, while Israel's military announces it has surrounded Gaza CityDEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza came under its third total communications outage since the start of the war late Sunday, while Israel's military announced it had encircled Gaza City and divided the besieged coastal strip into two.

Gaza has lost telecom contact again, while Israel's military announces it has surrounded Gaza CityDEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza came under the third total communications outage since the start of the war, while Israel's military announced late Sunday that it had encircled Gaza City and divided the besieged coastal strip into two.

Gaza has lost telecom contact again, while Israel's military announces it has surrounded Gaza CityDEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza came under the third total communications outage since the start of the war, while Israel's military announced late Sunday that it had encircled Gaza City and divided the besieged coastal strip into two.

