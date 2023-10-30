Shein Acquires Intellectual Property of Missguided from Frasers Group

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsLONDON (Reuters) - Shein, the China-founded fast-fashion retailer, has bought the intellectual property (IP) of British online clothing business Missguided from Mike Ashley's Frasers Group, Frasers said on Monday, adding the companies could collaborate further.

The deal will see Shein buy the IP and trademarks of Missguided, while Frasers will retain Missguided's real estate and employees that have been integrated into Frasers' fashion division."This transaction has enabled exciting discussions with Shein around opportunities for potential collaboration across our brand portfolio," Frasers, formerly called Sports Direct, said.

Heritage Group Fights to Save Historic Glenayr Kitten Mill from DemolitionA heritage group in Lanark, Ont., is rallying to prevent the demolition of the Glenayr Kitten Mill, a 19th-century building that played a vital role in the local economy. The vacant and deteriorating mill, located on the Clyde River, is set to be torn down, but residents argue that it presents an opportunity for revitalization. Made of local stone, the building has a rich history and is considered irreplaceable by heritage group members. Read more ⮕

Private equity firm Aurelius Group in talks to buy The Body ShopPrivate equity investor Aurelius Group is in talks to buy beauty products chain The Body Shop, which has been put up for sale by its Brazilian owner Natura & Co. Read more ⮕

Barenaked Ladies Member Finds Joy in Performing for Daughter in Group HomeKevin Hearn, a member of the Canadian band The Barenaked Ladies, finds his most cherished performances in a Toronto group home where his daughter lives. Read more ⮕

WhatsApp Group Helps Seattle Residents Spot Killer WhalesA WhatsApp group chat in Seattle alerts its members when killer whales are near, allowing residents to have wondrous experiences with the enchanting creatures and learn about their conservation. Read more ⮕

Musician Kevin Hearn Finds Joy in Performing for Daughter in Group HomeKevin Hearn, a member of The Barenaked Ladies, finds his most cherished performances in a Toronto group home where his daughter lives. Read more ⮕

Hong Kong Court Adjourns Winding Up Hearing for China Evergrande GroupA Hong Kong court has postponed a winding up hearing for property developer China Evergrande Group until December 4. Evergrande, the world's most heavily indebted real estate developer, has been in crisis since defaulting on its debt obligations two years ago. Read more ⮕