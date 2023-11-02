‘She Came to Me’ next in Cinéfest red carpet series

The romantic comedy, which opened the Berlinale International Film Festival earlier this year as a Special Gala, follows the story of composer Steven Lauddem (four-time Primetime Emmy Award winner Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones) as he attempts to break through a creative block restricting him from completing the score for his big come back opera.

At the behest of his wife Patricia (Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway, Les Misérables), he sets out in search of inspiration and finds much more than he bargained for when he meets Katrina (Academy Award winner Marisa Tomei, My Cousin Vinny).

Individual tickets are on sale now at www.cinefest.com, at the Cinéfest Sudbury Box Office (located at 40 Larch Street, Unit 103), or by calling 705-688-1234.

