Sharpe's big second half leads Trail Blazers to comeback win over Pistons

“The turnovers are starting to get concerning because of the timeliness,” Williams said. “I might be playing guys too many minutes because they looked tired.”“Cade really hurt us in the first three quarters, but Toumani (Camara) came in and was able to match up with physically,” Billups said. “He stayed with him step by step and made him work for everything.”

Portland trailed by 12 at halftime, but outscored the Pistons 36-25 to pull to 84-83 at the end of the third. Sharpe had 15 points in the quarter as the Trail Blazers shot 68.2%.Cunningham had five points in the first two minutes of the fourth. but the Trail Blazers took a 94-93 lead on Grant's 3-pointer with 6:51 to play.

Cunningham missed a layup that would have cut it to 104-103 with 1:23 to play, and Camara grabbed an offensive rebound, drew a foul and made both free throws. After

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBEANDMAIL: Blazers coach Billups likens Sharpe’s potential to Suns star BookerPortland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups says Canadian Shaedon Sharpe has potential to be NBA star

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Raptors drop third in a row with 99-91 loss to Trail BlazersJerami Grant scores 22 points as Portland Trailblazers beat Toronto 99-91, handing the Raptors their third straight loss

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

CP24: Raptors drop third in a row with 99-91 loss to Trail BlazersJerami Grant scored a game-high 22 points as the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Toronto Raptors their third straight loss, 99-91, on Monday.

Source: CP24 | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Chauncey Billups Compares Shaedon Sharpe to Devin BookerPortland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups praises Shaedon Sharpe's potential and compares him to Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Chauncey Billups Compares Shaedon Sharpe to Devin BookerPortland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups praises Shaedon Sharpe's potential and compares him to Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: Chauncey Billups Compares Shaedon Sharpe to Devin BookerPortland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups praises Shaedon Sharpe's potential and compares him to Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕