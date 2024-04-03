Shareholder advisory firms support BP board's handling of former CEO's dismissal

Two major shareholder advisory firms have expressed support for the BP board’s handling of former CEO Bernard Looney’s dismissal last year, ahead of the British energy giant’s annual general meeting this month. Looney abruptly stepped down last September and was formally dismissed in December after the board concluded he had knowingly misled it in failing to disclose relationships with colleagues.

In December, the board cut more than $40 million from Looney’s potential remuneration, with the chairman leading the clawback of around $2.3 million from his 2023 pay package. Shares in the group, which reported $13.8 billion in profit in 2023, have underperformed rivals since September. In a report ahead of the AGM on April 25, shareholder advisory Glass Lewis said it was satisfied with the handling of Looney’s departure

