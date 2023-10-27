Shaping Saskatchewan: Prabha Ramaswamy

WATCH: Prabha Ramaswamy has been involved in business for several years and emphasizes the importance of business in our everyday lives. Via — Moises Canales-LavigneSaskatchewan Chamber of CommerceShaping Saskatchewan: Adam Hicks

“I’m passionate about the business community because that’s what drives our economy,” Ramaswamy said, adding that activity allows is the foundation of prosperity and a good quality of life.Ramaswamy began her career in 2007 as the CEO for the Certified General Accountants Association of Saskatchewan.

She said organziation helped lead the country in the unification of the accounting profession, noting that at the time there were three accounting designations that had competed with each other for almost 30 years.Ramaswamy moved on in 2014 to become the CEO of what was then known as the Women Entrepreneurs of Saskatchewan, which later rebranded to WESK (Women Entrepreneurs Saskatchewan). She joined the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce as its CEO last summer. headtopics.com

“Women entrepreneurs have such a significant role to play in our economy, they contribute significantly to the GDP of our province, and they create a lot of jobs as well,” Ramaswamy said. Ramaswamy also said “small business is big business” in Saskatchewan and that it makes up about 99 per cent of business in the province. She added that Saskatchewan had the second highest number of small businesses per capita across Canada.Feds post $4.3 billion deficit as high interest rates grow public debt chargesViewed

