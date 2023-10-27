Shane Pinto’s ‘sports wagering’ suspension leaves an impression, but the NHL wants you to think otherwise

Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto is seen during an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Columbus, Ohio, on April 2. Senators forward Shane Pinto has been suspended 41 games for violating the NHL’s gambling policy after the league announced the half-season ban for 'activities relating to sports wagering', but saying Pinto did not bet on NHL games.This week, the NHL took its clearest stand yet on gambling.

Okay, so what was it? He got his cousin to lay the bets? He’s into cockfighting? He hit someone over the head with a crowbar at a racetrack? All of those are activities related to sports wagering. Is it possible that the league is starting to understand how untenable it has made its own position? Or maybe all that sucking and blowing at the same time has made talking physically impossible.

The campaign offends me, and not because I hate addiction. I’m offended by its cheapness. The thing looks like it was shot on a cellphone and printed at a drugstore. The overall effect is to make everyone involved – the player, the company, the designer who photoshopped it, me for looking at it – seem rinky-dink. headtopics.com

The NHL does both because it needs the money. Go look at the league’s engagement figures as compared to its competitors. The ship is sinking. Gambling is the league’s lifeboat. So when I see Connor McDavid in a BetMGM ad, I assume he’s a huge gambler. The sort of person who engages in many activities related to sports wagering.

The league pretends it’s got everything under control. The players pretend that none of them ever break a rule. The average fan pretends that she still believes hockey is 100 per cent on the up and up all of the time. headtopics.com

