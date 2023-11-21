Seven-year-old girl hopes to care for 100 cats while battling liver disease

If you ask Jamie-Lynn Frommelt what she wants to be when she grows up, the seven-year-old will answer with a smile. Jamie-Lynn is hoping to care for 100 cats at a time. “Some people need a break from cats,” Jamie-Lynn explains. “Because they can scratch up a lot of things.” “It feels not good,” she says with a grimace. Over the past two years, Jamie-Lynn has been treated in hospital 15 times for a potentially life-threatening liver disease.

“She should not have to go through everything she’s gone through,” Amanda Frommelt says, fighting back tears. Amanda says her daughter has to endure an invasive procedure to stop internal bleeding every six to eight weeks, with no end in sight. And she’s grateful that the Victoria General Hospital’s child life specialist, Diane Edwards, strives to make the experience more manageable by delivering something to distract from the discomfort. “All I had to provide at that time were coloring crayons,” Diane says. “Sometimes our donations are bare and we have very little to provide





