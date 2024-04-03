Seven Humanitarian Aid Workers Killed in Gaza

The World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that provides meals to people in need during crises, said that three of its vehicles were hit by Israeli military fire in Gaza, killing seven humanitarian aid workers. The organization called for an immediate investigation into the incident and urged all parties involved to respect the safety of humanitarian workers. The United Nations reported that more than 180 aid workers have died since the war began in October.

The tragic incident has raised concerns among aid workers about their safety in the region

