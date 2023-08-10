Setting the Record Straight on Bill C-21: An Act to Amend Firearms Legislation

There is no doubt that many things will be said about Bill C-21, An Act to amend certain Acts and to make certain consequential amendments (firearms), as it makes its way through the Senate this fall. The legislation has been a flashpoint for misinformation, misinterpretation, and hyperbole from all sides. As a long-time researcher, front-line service provider, and advocate, I’d just like to set the record straight on a few things.

After a great deal of dialogue and deliberation with a variety of stakeholders, we know that Bill C-21 defines and prohibits military-style semiautomatic firearms; prohibits the import, sale, and transfer of handguns; reduces the risk of dangerous people having access to firearms, including those at risk of suicide or of committing domestic violence; and improves import and border controls. Other amendments to the Criminal Code close loopholes in relation to the purchase of ammunition, magazines, as well as the stockpiling and circulation of semi-automatic weapon





TheHillTimes » / 🏆 11. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Max Verstappen wins in Italy for record-setting 10th straight F1 victoryVerstappen’s win puts him on track to win his third straight championship and breaking his own record of 15 single-season wins

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Sarah Mitton denied Diamond League Trophy for 2nd straight year by record-setting Chase EaleySarah Mitton of Brooklyn, N.S., ended another spectacular shot put season with her 14th top-two finish in 17 events, placing second to American Chase Ealey at the Diamond League Final, as she did a year ago.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »

Setting the Pick: Raps look to avoid fourth straight lossCanada's Sports Leader

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Thunder Bay flirts with record-setting temperaturesRead the full story and comment on Tbnewswatch.com

Source: tbnewswatch - 🏆 75. / 51 Read more »

49ers sign Nick Bosa to a record-setting contract extension to end his lengthy holdoutSan Francisco 49ers make Nick Bosa NFL’s highest paid defensive player with $170-million, five-year deal

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Report: Bengals, Burrow agree to record-setting five-year, $275 million extensionJoe Burrow is now the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL after agreeing to a five-year, $275 million deal which includes $219.01 million guaranteed, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Source: Sportsnet - 🏆 57. / 59 Read more »