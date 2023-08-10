Setting the Record Straight on Bill C-21: An Act to Amend Firearms Legislation

There is no doubt that many things will be said about Bill C-21, An Act to amend certain Acts and to make certain consequential amendments (firearms), as it makes its way through the Senate this fall. The legislation has been a flashpoint for misinformation, misinterpretation, and hyperbole from all sides. As a long-time researcher, front-line service provider, and advocate, I’d just like to set the record straight on a few things.
After a great deal of dialogue and deliberation with a variety of stakeholders, we know that Bill C-21 defines and prohibits military-style semiautomatic firearms; prohibits the import, sale, and transfer of handguns; reduces the risk of dangerous people having access to firearms, including those at risk of suicide or of committing domestic violence; and improves import and border controls. Other amendments to the Criminal Code close loopholes in relation to the purchase of ammunition, magazines, as well as the stockpiling and circulation of semi-automatic weapon
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »
Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »
Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »
Source: tbnewswatch - 🏆 75. / 51 Read more »
Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »
Source: Sportsnet - 🏆 57. / 59 Read more »