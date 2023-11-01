Setting the Pick: Raps look to avoid fourth straight loss

You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBEANDMAIL: Who is Canada’s new Supreme Court justice?Prime Minister Trudeau has announced his new pick for top court in Canada

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

CTVNEWS: Canada to level out number of new permanent residents in Canada in 2026New targets tabled in Parliament show the government plans to level out the number of new permanent residents to Canada in 2026, forecasting an end to record-breaking year-over-year immigration.

Source: CTVNews | Read more ⮕

TSN_SPORTS: Dolphins' Hill, Eagles' Brown are setting sights on NFL receiving recordThe way Tyreek Hill and A.J. Brown are playing, the NFL's single-season receiving record could be in serious jeopardy. Calvin Johnson's record of 1,964 yards receiving set in 2012 is in danger of being broken.

Source: TSN_Sports | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Real estate industry facing pushback to longstanding rules setting agent commissions on home salesLOS ANGELES (AP) — A series of court challenges seek to upend longstanding real estate industry practices that determine the commissions agents receive on...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: GARRIOCH: Ottawa Senators docked first-round pick for Evgenii Dadonov trade fiascoExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

TSN_SPORTS: Senators to forfeit first-round pick as fallout from Dadonov tradeThe Ottawa Senators will forfeit a first-round pick as a result of punishment stemming from their 2021 trade that sent Evgenii Dadonov to the Vegas Golden Knights and subsequent, invalidated trade that would have sent the forward to the Anaheim Ducks in March 2022.

Source: TSN_Sports | Read more ⮕