Sentencing Hearing Continues for Man Convicted of Killing Muslim Family in London

A sentencing hearing is set to continue today for a man who killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. Nathaniel Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for hitting the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk on June 6, 2021. His trial was heard in Windsor, Ont., but the sentencing proceedings, including victim impact statements, are taking place in London, where the attack took place.

A sentencing hearing is underway for Nathaniel Veltman, who was found guilty of killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. Veltman hit the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk on June 6, 2021. The sentencing proceedings, including victim impact statements, are taking place in London.

