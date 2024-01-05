Sentencing Hearing Continues for Man Convicted of Killing Muslim Family in London

A sentencing hearing is underway for Nathaniel Veltman, who was found guilty of killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. Veltman hit the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk on June 6, 2021. The sentencing proceedings, including victim impact statements, are taking place in London.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:
CP24 » / 🏆 30. in CA
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.