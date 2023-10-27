Sens defenseman Chabot breaks hand, Brannstrom returns to Ottawa

Ottawa Senators' Erik Brannstrom is carted off the ice during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (Frank Franklin II/AP Photo)Head coach DJ Smith says Chabot suffered a fracture in his hand when he blocked a shot in the second period of the Senators 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders Thursday night.

Meantime, defenseman Erik Brannstrom spent the night in hospital after being stretchered off the ice following a check along the boards from Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck Thursday night.The Senators said Thursday night that Brannstrom was alert and had use of his extremities.

