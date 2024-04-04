Seniors Minister promotes $15 billion funding for apartment construction

Seniors Minister Seamus O’Regan Jr. was at a Saanich care home on Wednesday to promote an extra $15 billion in federal funding for an apartment-construction loan program to build at least 30,000 new apartments across Canada. “We are turbocharging rental,” said O’Regan, one of many ministers travelling the country to announce new programs prior to Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabling the federal budget April 16.

O’Regan spoke to a handful of seniors and media at Veterans Memorial Lodge on Chatterton Way just hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in Toronto the “Canada builds” initiative, which is meant to fast-track affordable apartment construction. The additional $15 billion will bring the apartment construction loan program’s available funding to $55 billion. The goal is to build at least 131,000 apartments by 2031-32 — “that’s a lot, that’s ambitious,” O’Regan said in an intervie

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



timescolonist / 🏆 15. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OC Transpo withholds $15 million in payments due to LRT disruptions in 2023, report showsOC Transpo withheld $15.1 million in payments to Rideau Transit Maintenance in 2023 due to maintenance issues and extended shutdowns on the Confederation Line.

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »

Conservatives to challenge ‘NDP-Liberal coalition’ to halt $15 per tonne increase in carbon priceWhat’s happening on and off the Hill today, plus the news you need to start your day.

Source: iPoliticsCA - 🏆 36. / 63 Read more »

Jeff Yass’ $15 Billion TikTok Fortune Shines Light on His GOP CloutAs some of the harshest Republican critics of TikTok soften their stance on the China-backed social media app, one billionaire donor’s name is ricocheting around Washington.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Trudeau announces $15-billion top-up to apartment construction loan programThe Prime Minister also announced a program to partner with provinces and territories to build rental housing – with conditions

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

DOT holders, should you believe in $15 price predictions?As the entire market somewhat turned bearish, Polkadot [DOT] also fell victim to it as its charts turned red.

Source: CryptoAmb - 🏆 22. / 68 Read more »

Manhattan approves $15 toll to drive into downtown in first for U.S. citiesTolls are higher for larger vehicles, and lower for late-night entries into the city, as well as for motorcycle

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »