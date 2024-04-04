Seniors Minister promotes $15 billion funding for apartment construction

Seniors Minister Seamus O’Regan Jr. was at a Saanich care home on Wednesday to promote an extra $15 billion in federal funding for an apartment-construction loan program to build at least 30,000 new apartments across Canada. “We are turbocharging rental,” said O’Regan, one of many ministers travelling the country to announce new programs prior to Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabling the federal budget April 16.
O’Regan spoke to a handful of seniors and media at Veterans Memorial Lodge on Chatterton Way just hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in Toronto the “Canada builds” initiative, which is meant to fast-track affordable apartment construction. The additional $15 billion will bring the apartment construction loan program’s available funding to $55 billion. The goal is to build at least 131,000 apartments by 2031-32 — “that’s a lot, that’s ambitious,” O’Regan said in an intervie
