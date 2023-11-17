Seniors in long-term care facilities still experience loneliness and lack of autonomy, report finds

Many seniors living in long-term care facilities feel safe but continue to experience loneliness and a lack of autonomy and purpose, according to new report from B.C.’s seniors watchdog. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie says her recent survey of about 11,000 long-term-care residents and 8,000 visitors — which follows a similar survey six years ago — found there continues to be insufficient staff to help residents with bathing and eating.

It also showed a 12 per cent increase in residents taking anti-psychotics without a diagnosis. While staffing levels for long-term care rose 10 per cent and overall long-term care spending increased 45 per cent, survey investigators found little has changed since the 2016-2017 survey. “Some areas are a little better, some a little worse, but overall, we still find a need for improvement that is significant in some areas,” Mackenzie said in her report. “We have not seen the amount of progress we hoped for in elevating the quality of life for people who call long-term care hom

