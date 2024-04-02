Senior bureaucrats withheld critical information on Chinese state interference in Canadian election

A group of senior bureaucrats responsible for overseeing the 2021 federal election never shared critical information about Chinese state interference aimed at electing sympathetic MPs and targeting Conservative candidates, the public inquiry into foreign interference heard today.

Documents tabled at the commission of inquiry show that the Security and Intelligent Threat to Elections Task Force, known as SITE and comprised of senior civil servants, had classified intelligence that outlined sophisticated China influence operations in Canadian democracy. A July, 2021 document, written before the election was called on Aug. 15, said the People’s Republic of China “is highly capable, motivated, and acts in a sophisticated, pervasive manner in carrying out foreign interference operations … to further party state interests.” Political parties didn’t receive the intelligenc

