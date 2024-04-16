Senators 'weren't able to overcome the critical mistakes ' in loss to Rangers Raymond the hero as Red Wings stay alive with OT win over HabsCapitals beat Bruins to move one win away from playoffsWhat can we expect from Demko after an extended absence?Rishaug explains how he thinks Oilers will handle McDavid's playing time over final week'Healthy and ready to go': Demko to make long-awaited return for Canucks vs.

Panarin scores 49th as Rangers beat Senators 4-0, clinch Presidents' TrophyNEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist, Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves for his fourth shutout of the season, and the New York Rangers beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Monday night to clinch the Presidents’ Trophy for the NHL’s best reg

Alexis Lafreniere shines in Rangers' victoryAlexis Lafreniere, the 2020 No. 1 overall pick, showcased his skills with a goal and an assist in the Rangers' 4-3 win. Lafreniere has made significant progress in his development this season, nearing the 60-point mark.

The Rangers-Devils line brawl will go down as one of the highlights of 2023-24There were 130 penalty minutes, five fights and eight ejections in the first two seconds of the game.

Bobrovsky's Shutout Leads Panthers to 6-0 Win Over SenatorsSergei Bobrovsky's fifth shutout of the season and Matthew Tkachuk's goal and two assists helped the Florida Panthers secure a 6-0 victory against the Ottawa Senators. Other goal scorers for Florida included Nick Cousins, Dmitry Kulikov, Anton Lundell, Sam Bennett, and Sam Reinhart. Senators goalie Joonas Korpisalo had a tough night, allowing four goals on 17 shots before being replaced by Anton Forsberg.

Sergei Bobrovsky has 30-save shutout as Panthers blank Senators 6-0OTTAWA — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots for his fifth shutout of the season and Matthew Tkachuk chipped in a goal and two assists in the Florida Panthers 6-0 win over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

