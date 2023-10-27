Senators’ Thomas Chabot out 4-6 weeks with fractured hand

, because Chabot will be out for at least four weeks, the Senators are able to place the 26-year-old and his $8 million cap hit on long-term injured reserve (LTIR).

The Senators are close to the cap ceiling, so they will benefit from a decent capture if and when they place him on LTIR.on a stretcher after falling awkwardly following a hit by Islanders’ forward Cal Clutterbuck.suffered in the Oct. 18 game vs. the Washington Capitals.

Chabot has led the Senators in average ice-time this season with 24:19. He had zero goals and three assists through seven games. Last season with the Senators, Chabot scored 11 goals and 30 assists for 41 points in 68 games, logging in an average ice-time of 24:58. Through eight seasons with Ottawa, Chabot has recorded 53 goals and 179 assists for 232 points in 388 career games. headtopics.com

Drafted 18th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Chabot spent four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Saint John Sea Dogs. In 202 career games in the QMJHL, Chabot scored 34 goals and 119 assists for 153 points.

Chabot twice represented Canada at the World Junior Championship in 2016 and 2017, earning a silver medal in 2017. Through both tournaments, he scored four goals and nine assists for 13 points in 12 games. headtopics.com

Read more:

DailyFaceoff »

Senators' Chabot to miss 4-6 weeks with hand injuryOttawa Senators' defenceman Thomas Chabot will be out four-to-six weeks with a hand injury, according to head coach DJ Smith. Read more ⮕

Sens defenseman Chabot breaks hand, Brannstrom returns to OttawaThe Senators say defensemen Thomas Chabot and Erik Brannstrom were injured during Thursday's game against the New York Islanders. Read more ⮕

Erik Brannstrom leaves Ottawa Senators game on stretcherBrannstrom was hit by Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck at 8:43 in the second period, landing headfirst on the ice. Read more ⮕

NHL suspends Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto 41 games for gamblingNEW YORK — Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto has been suspended 41 games by the NHL for 'activities relating to sports wagering,' the league announced Thursday. The NHL said in a statement it found no evidence Pinto made any wagers on its games. Read more ⮕

NHL suspends Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto 41 games for gamblingNEW YORK — Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto has been suspended 41 games by the NHL for 'activities relating to sports wagering,' the league announced Thursday. The NHL said in a statement it found no evidence Pinto made any wagers on its games. Read more ⮕

NHL suspends Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto 41 games for gamblingNEW YORK — Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto has been suspended 41 games by the NHL for 'activities relating to sports wagering,' the league announced Thursday. The NHL said in a statement it found no evidence Pinto made any wagers on its games. Read more ⮕