Senators lose two more defencemen in Chabot, Brannstrom to injuries

Head coach D.J. Smith told reporters Friday that Thomas Chabot fractured his hand and will likely miss six weeks.

Smith also said Erik Brannstrom returned to Ottawa after having scans done Thursday night with what Smith said is"clearly a concussion." Brannstrom was stretchered off the ice in the Senators' 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday night after taking a hard hit from Cal Clutterbuck in the second period.The Senators will look to snap a three-game losing skid in the second leg of their two-game road trip on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Read more:

PGCitizen »

Senators lose two more defencemen in Chabot, Brannstrom to injuriesPITTSBURGH — The Ottawa Senators are down two more defencemen due to injury. Head coach D.J. Smith told reporters Friday that Thomas Chabot fractured his hand and will likely miss six weeks. Read more ⮕

Sens defenseman Chabot breaks hand, Brannstrom returns to OttawaThe Senators say defensemen Thomas Chabot and Erik Brannstrom were injured during Thursday's game against the New York Islanders. Read more ⮕

Erik Brannstrom leaves Ottawa Senators game on stretcherBrannstrom was hit by Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck at 8:43 in the second period, landing headfirst on the ice. Read more ⮕

Horvat, Dobson lead Islanders to 3-2 win over Senators; Brannstrom taken to hospitalNEW YORK (AP) — Bo Horvat and Noah Dobson each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Islanders held on Thursday night for a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators, who lost defenseman Erik Brannstrom to an injury that sent him to a hospital. Read more ⮕

Horvat, Dobson lead Islanders to 3-2 win over Senators; Brannstrom taken to hospitalNEW YORK (AP) — Bo Horvat and Noah Dobson each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Islanders held on Thursday night for a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators, who lost defenseman Erik Brannstrom to an injury that sent him to a hospital. Read more ⮕

Horvat, Dobson lead Islanders to 3-2 win over Senators; Brannstrom taken to hospitalNEW YORK (AP) — Bo Horvat and Noah Dobson each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Islanders held on Thursday night for a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators, who lost defenseman Erik Brannstrom to an injury that sent him to a hospital. Read more ⮕