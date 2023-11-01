Senators fire Dorion, team fined 1st round draft pick for trade

The move came shortly after the NHL docked the Senators a first-round draft pick for the club’s part in the botched Evgenii Dadonov trade between the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks in March 2022.

The league was forced to void the deal between the Golden Knights and Ducks when the list, which included Anaheim, became known.“As a member of this league, we have to be held accountable for our actions,” Andlauer said. “I am looking forward to less phone calls from the NHL.”

Dorion was named GM in April 2016 when it was announced the late Bryan Murray would be stepping down.Andlauer, who officially purchased the team from Eugene Melnyk’s estate in September, put an early stamp on the organization by hiring Staios as the team’s president of hockey operations.

The Senators have gone through some painful years since last making the post-season, but Dorion has had some home runs at the draft table with the likes of Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle and Jake Sanderson.

