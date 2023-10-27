Senators' Chabot to miss 4-6 weeks with hand injury

Chabot suffered a fracture in his hand and will be out 4-6 weeks.

Chabot has played in all seven games for the Senators this season, and has a total of three assists in his eighth season with the team.The Sens have dropped three straight and sit tied at the bottom of the Atlantic Division with six points in seven contests. They recently learned that unsigned restricted free agent

