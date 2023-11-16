Senator Joe Manchin Open to Running for President

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin expressed his willingness to run for president if it would help his country. However, he stated that he first needs to gauge the public's interest in a moderate candidate like him. While he identifies as an independent, he also expressed concerns about the possibility of Donald Trump being reelected, stating that it would be detrimental to democracy. Manchin emphasized that he has never been a spoiler and would not become one now.

