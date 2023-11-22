Senator Bernadette Clement Receives Threats After Tweet by Former Conservative Party Leader

Senator Bernadette Clement says she feared for her safety after receiving a threatening phone call following a tweet by former Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer in the style of a wanted poster with her picture and office phone number. Mr. Scheer’s post on X, formerly Twitter, urged people to call the senator’s office and claimed she had shut down debate on a Conservative-backed bill that would help farmers get a carbon tax carve-out. Ms.

Clement said his post prompted a stream of angry calls to her office, racist abuse online and a threatening phone call from an unknown man who said he was coming to her house. The call is being investigated by parliamentary security. In a dramatic scene in the Senate on Tuesday evening, senators from different groups stood up to support Ms. Clement and to condemn Conservative conduct toward her and two other women senators





Veteran Spanish conservative politician shot in face in Madrid streetMADRID (AP) — Veteran Spanish right-wing politician Alejandro Vidal-Quadras has been taken to a hospital in Madrid after being shot in a street in the capital, police said Thursday.

