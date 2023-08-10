Senate to Vote on Bill-234 Extending Carbon-Price Exemptions for Farmers

The Senate has suddenly been thrust into the public eye as it prepares to vote on Bill-234, which would slightly extend the carbon-price exemptions that farmers already have. The Act to amend the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing is a creative anomaly, whereby Conservative MP Ben Lobb would have grain-drying equipment added to the carveout that the farmers received in the original carbon price legislation.

Creative, because he got the Bloc and the NDP in the House to vote for it, in addition to three Liberal MPs. So, it comes to the Senate for us to vote on: a bill primarily voted for by the opposition parties and not the government, and that’s all within the rules. Good on Lobb. The sponsor in the Upper Chamber is the experienced Conservative Senator David Wells. While this was a bit of a sleeper when it passed the House this past May, after the government’s Oct. 26 announcement of a carveout for those using home heating oil, this bill suddenly gained more attentio





Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians, PRs and family members left Gaza SundayOTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada said 234 Canadians, permanent residents and their eligible family members have crossed from Gaza into Egypt Sunday.

