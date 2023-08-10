HEAD TOPICS

Senate to Vote on Bill-234 Extending Carbon-Price Exemptions for Farmers

The Senate is preparing to vote on Bill-234, which would extend carbon-price exemptions for farmers. The bill, sponsored by Conservative MP Ben Lobb, aims to add grain-drying equipment to the existing carveout for farmers in the original carbon price legislation. The bill gained attention after receiving support from opposition parties in the House. The sponsor in the Senate is Conservative Senator David Wells.

The Senate has suddenly been thrust into the public eye as it prepares to vote on Bill-234, which would slightly extend the carbon-price exemptions that farmers already have. The Act to amend the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing is a creative anomaly, whereby Conservative MP Ben Lobb would have grain-drying equipment added to the carveout that the farmers received in the original carbon price legislation.

Creative, because he got the Bloc and the NDP in the House to vote for it, in addition to three Liberal MPs. So, it comes to the Senate for us to vote on: a bill primarily voted for by the opposition parties and not the government, and that’s all within the rules. Good on Lobb. The sponsor in the Upper Chamber is the experienced Conservative Senator David Wells. While this was a bit of a sleeper when it passed the House this past May, after the government’s Oct. 26 announcement of a carveout for those using home heating oil, this bill suddenly gained more attentio

