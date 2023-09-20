Selling Cemetery Plots: A Noisy Challenge

I’m trying to sell a burial plot to a middle-aged couple as we wander through the cemetery of our church. Suddenly the plot thickens. A coffee truck driver starts winding his way through the new housing development under construction next door and repeatedly blares his horn just when I’m trying to market our cemetery as a peaceful resting place. I wonder if someone really can wake the dead.

Even if there was a book called “Cemetery Plot Sales for Dummies,” I doubt it would address my noise dilemma. Note to self – sell plots on weekends or evenings when the construction has paused. A couple of years earlier, I was cornered by someone on the cemetery board. They needed someone to fill the sales gig. “I don’t want to volunteer on your board … it’s a dead-end job!” I said. That line got laughs but didn’t deter the group from unanimously voting me onto the board since the guy I was replacing was moving. Now I know why he got out of Dodg

