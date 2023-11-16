Self Care: Illustrated Posters for Depression

Your account is not active. We have sent an email to the address you provided with an activation link. Check your inbox, and click on the link to activate your account. "Self Care" is a self-initiated social project, consisting of 12 illustrated posters dedicated to showing ways to take care of oneself in depression. Each poster describes one strategy to alleviate the symptoms of depression and help yourself bring back a life that has meaning. Excellent.

All these posters are so wonderful! I really love the minimalistic style of the illustrations that helps so much to communicate the message. I also admire the very tasteful choice of colors and the typography. Plus, the advice given in the posters is really good (I can confirm from my own experience). Haven't seen top-notch graphic design/illustrations like this/these in quite a while. Thanks a lot for sharing! Please keep up the good wor

