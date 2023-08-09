Selenium Contamination from Canadian Coal Mines Continues to Flow into US Waters

Selenium contamination from coal mines in Canada's Elk Valley is still a major issue, despite efforts to remove the element from wastewater. A study by the United States Geological Survey found that while water treatment has made a small difference, it has not significantly reduced the overall amount of selenium flowing downstream. Selenium is toxic to fish and has been a source of conflict between Canada and the US. The contaminant is flowing from coal mines in B.C.

's Elk Valley, where mining has been ongoing for years





GlobalCalgary » / 🏆 50. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

B.C. changes policy on dispute with U.S. on selenium contamination from coal minesThe British Columbia government has changed its tune on a long-requested investigation into contamination from its mines flowing into U.S. waters, opening the door to progress on an issue that has drawn the attention of President Joe Biden.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

B.C. changes policy on dispute with U.S. on selenium contamination from coal minesThe British Columbia government has changed its tune on a long-requested investigation into contamination from its mines flowing into U.S. waters, opening the door to progress on an issue that has drawn the attention of President Joe Biden.

Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 6. / 89 Read more »

B.C. changes policy on dispute with U.S. on selenium contamination from coal minesThe British Columbia government has changed its tune on a long-requested investigation into contamination from its mines flowing into U.S. waters, opening the door to progress on an issue that has drawn the attention of President Joe Biden.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

B.C. changes policy on dispute with U.S. on selenium contamination from coal minesThe British Columbia government has changed its tune on a long-requested investigation into contamination from its mines flowing into U.S. waters, opening the door to progress on an issue that has drawn the attention of President Joe Biden.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

B.C. changes policy on dispute with U.S. on selenium contamination from coal minesThe British Columbia government has changed its tune on a long-requested investigation into contamination from its mines flowing into U.S. waters, opening the door to progress on an issue that has drawn the attention of President Joe Biden.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

B.C. changes policy on dispute with U.S. on selenium contamination from coal minesThe British Columbia government has changed its tune on a long-requested investigation into contamination from its mines flowing into U.S. waters, opening the door to progress on an issue that has drawn the attention of President Joe Biden.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »