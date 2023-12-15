Seized Artwork Fraudulently Attributed to Norval Morrisseau

A section of a Thunder Bay Courtroom was filled with seized artwork fraudulently attributed to Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau by Gary Lamont, who signed the renowned artist’s name to profit from his unique style and Ojibway culture. Lamont appeared before Justice Bonnie Warkentin for sentencing after pleading guilty to forgery and defrauding the public above $5,000.

The charges relate to an extensive investigation into one of the largest art fraud rings in the world involving fake Norval Morrisseau works and millions of dollars





