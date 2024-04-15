Security company sues owner of former General Hospital site for unpaid bills

A security company contracted to monitor the former General Hospital site is suing the owner of the infamous Queen St. E eyesore for more than $118,000 in damages after several bills for security services provided at properties in Sault Ste. Marie allegedly went unpaid for months.

While some payments for security services were made over the course of the contract, the plaintiff claims that a balance of $118,645.14 is still owing. RLP Security Services is seeking that amount for breach of contract — or in the alternative for unjust enrichment — in addition to court costs and both pre-judgment and post-judgment interest.

“RLP Security Services has been providing valuable service to us for many years. Currently, we are reviewing the claim as well as our own records for the account,” said Ferrari. “We understand that there is a balance owed, and we have every intention of remedying the situation and retaining RLP's services in the future.”

In May 2023, Leisure Meadows Community Living filed an application in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, requesting an injunction preventing the city’s enforcement of provisions within its property bylaw regarding vacant, demolished and damaged buildings. The application for an injunction was dropped by Leisure Meadows last month, according to court records.

