Secretary of State Blinken warns regional actors in Iraq, Trump considers invoking Insurrection Act

During an unannounced visit to Iraq, Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a warning to regional actors seeking to use the Israel-Hamas conflict to threaten U.S. personnel in the Middle East. Already looking ahead to the public unrest his hypothetical re-election could cause, Donald Trump and his allies are reportedly circling an idea to invoke the Insurrection Act on his first day in office, deploying the military to act as domestic law enforcement.

