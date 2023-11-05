Secretary of State Blinken Calls for Humanitarian Pause in Jordan

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Jordan’s capital to call for a humanitarian pause while meeting with counterparts from Arab nations, who called for the protection of Palestinian civilians — but Blinken and his Arab counterparts are still disagreeing on the need for an immediate ceasefire.

With much of Gaza's already limited usual fresh water supply sources in precarious conditions, what happens when a safe supply of water is not readily available? Back in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to pause carbon pricing on home heating oil has thrust the controversial policy back into the spotlight. In the wake of the death of former Pittsburgh Penguins player Adam Johnson, the hockey world is buzzing with debate over whether neck guards should be made mandatory. And finally, many people’s first introduction to puppetry came through children's programming with cherished shows such as ‘Sesame Street’ and ‘The Muppets’ — Now this timeless art form is having a moment

